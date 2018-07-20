Clemson University just raised tuition. Here’s how much it will cost you

Clemson University students will pay at least $258 more for classes in the upcoming school year.
Clemson’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a 1.75 percent tuition increase for in-state students, or $258 more per year, and a 3 percent increase for out-of-state students, an increased cost of $1,070 per year. The board also increased housing and food costs. The increases are on top of program-specific student fee increases approved late last year.
The university said it needed to raise tuition to pay for state-required healthcare and retirement benefit increases, safety initiatives, legal costs, maintenance and hiring teachers.
Clemson already had the second-highest in-state tuition of all public universities in the state in 2017— only Winthrop University was higher, according to the state Commission on Higher Education. It wasn’t always that way: from 1988 until 2000, Clemson charged students less for tuition than USC.
Clemson follows the University of South Carolina in raising tuition. Earlier this month, USC’s Board of Trustees raised tuition and fees 2.9 percent for in-state students.
Last year, Clemson increased tuition 2.75 percent for in-state undergraduates, 4.25 percent for out-of-state undergraduates and 7.6 percent for graduate students.
Student housing prices will increase between 1.7 and 4.7 percent, depending on which dorm a student is in and what class they are in. Meal plans will increase between 2.9 percent and 4 percent, depending on the meal plan. Roughly 35 percent of Clemson students purchase meal plans, according to a fact sheet Clemson provided.
The food price increases are needed to pay for fresher, higher quality food, and “more physical amenities in dining locations,” according to the fact sheet. The housing increase is primarily to pay for safety initiatives and increased utility and insurance costs, according to the fact sheet.
How much will you pay?
Tuition cost per semester
In-state undergraduate students: $7,485 (1.75 percent increase)
Out-of-state undergraduate students: $18,362 (3 percent increase)
Meal plan costs, per semester:
Unlimited +300: $2,215 (4 percent increase)
Unlimited +200: $2,110 (3.9 percent increase)
Unlimited +100: $2,010 (4.1 percent increase)
Block 175 +300: $1,091 (2.9 percent increase)
Block 30 +300: $645 (4 percent increase)
Student housing costs by dorm for first-year students, per semester
Core Campus - Traditional (double room): $4,055 (3.05 percent increase)
Core Campus - Traditional (single room): $4,650 (3 percent increase)
Core Campus - Honors Suites (double suite, quad occupancy with bath): $4,625 (3 percent increase)
Core Campus - Honors Room (double room with bath): $4,375 (3.07 percent increase)
Core Campus - Honors Room (single room with bath): $4,840 (3.09 percent increase)
Douthit Hills East (double room): $4,255 (inaugural year)
Douthit Hills East (single room): $4,850 (inaugural year)
Holmes (double suite - quad occupancy with bath): $3,245 (4.54 percent increase)
Benet, Cope, Geer, Sanders, Young: $2,806 (1.74 percent increase)
Mauldin, Byrnes, Lever: $2,885 (4.61 percent increase)
Manning: $2,758 (4.61 percent increase)
Manning (interior rooms - high-rises): $1,900 (4.74 percent increase)
Source: Clemson fact sheets
