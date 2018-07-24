Now you can eat Chick-fil-A on a Sunday — with a catch, you have to cook it

For anyone who has ever wanted Chick-fil-A on a Sunday, there is good news.

No, Chick-fil-A restaurants still won’t be open for business.

But the popular chain, known for it’s chicken sandwiches and more, is going to experiment with a way to make its food available seven days a week. Chick-fil-A has announced it is entering the meal kit business.

Starting Aug. 27 at Chick-fil-A’s Atlanta-area restaurants, customers can purchase the pre-packaged kits that come with recipes.

The restaurant is calling them Mealtime Kits, and they are similar to the products offered by meal-delivery services such as Blue Apron, Hello Fresh and Plated. Unlike those companies, Chick-fil-A said its Mealtime Kits will be available without having to subscribe to a service.

Chick-fil-A said its Mealtime Kits have “pre-portioned ingredients, including the same quality Chick-fil-A chicken you love.” The difference is the cooking will be done at home.

The chain’s famous chicken sandwiches won’t be part of the kits, and the meals aren’t ones traditionally found on a Chick-fil-A restaurant menu. The items available in the initial kits include:

▪ Chicken parmesan

▪ Chicken enchiladas

▪ Crispy Dijon chicken

▪ Pan roasted chicken

▪ Chicken flatbread

The meals should take 30 minutes to prepare by following the instruction cards, according to Chick-fil-A. They will be available at restaurant counters or in the drive-thru without scheduling ahead.

According to CNBC, Chick-fil-A is the first major fast-food chain in the U.S. to launch a line of meal kits.

Each Mealtime Kit is designed to serve two people and costs $15.89.

“We know our guests are busier than ever and need a variety of convenient dinner options. We’re excited to offer Mealtime Kits as a new way for us to serve our guests by providing fresh ingredients to enjoy a delicious meal at home,” Michael Patrick, the Chick-fil-A employee behind the Mealtime Kits, said on the company’s website.

Chick-fil-A said the Mealtime Kits will be available until Nov. 17 at 150 Atlanta-area restaurants. For those outside of Atlanta looking to try the new product, Chick-fil-A has an online form that it’s asking customers to fill out to let the chain know where to offer the kits next.

Like products from Blue Apron and Hello Fresh, the Mealtime Kits will have a “use by” date and should be refrigerated soon after being purchased. Unlike the other meal-delivery services, Chick-fil-A’s kits won’t come with ice packs.