Graphic details released in arrest of ‘Southern Charm’ star accused of sexual assault

The former star of Bravo’s reality show “Southern Charm” and former South Carolina State Treasurer Thomas Ravenel has been arrested in Charleston and faces charges of second-degree assault and battery, according to county jail records.

In May, The State reported that a woman accused Ravenel of sexual assault in 2015, according to a police report.

That reported sexual assault was described in detail by the Charleston Police Department in a Sept. 24 report that law enforcement released Tuesday.

According to that report, Ravenel assaulted a woman who was working as a nanny in his Charlotte Street home in Charleston on Jan. 25, 2015.

Ravenel undressed and made sexual advances on the woman that included grabbing the woman’s hand and putting it on his penis, according to the police.

Police also reported Ravenel pulled down the woman’s pants and grabbed her vagina.

While Ravenel was attempting to forcefully remove the woman’s clothing, police said her bra’s underwire “cut into her skin and her shirt wrapped around her neck, which caused (the woman) to struggle to breathe.”

Ravenel also made vulgar sexual comments to the woman, according to the police report.

Police reported the woman escaped, called her ex-husband and sister to tell them what happened and “fled the scene.” Pictures were taken of the injuries she suffered to her neck and chest, according to the police.

A judge set a $20,000 bond for Ravenel Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.

Ravenel was ordered to surrender his passport, stay in South Carolina and to avoid contact with the woman, WCSC reported.

The woman attended Tuesday’s bond hearing and said the incident “has affected me every single day. It’s not a situation where someone wins or loses. We all lost,” postandcourier.com reported.

These are not the first criminal charges levied against Ravenel.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports that Ravenel comes from a well-known family in Charleston and is known by the nickname T-Rav.

Ravenel starred in “Southern Charm” starting in its first season in 2014. The reality show follows the lives of socialites in Charleston. He quit the show earlier this year after the rape accusations emerged, according to The State newspaper.

The 56-year-old Ravenel tweeted the reality show filmed in Charleston “took advantage of me,” People magazine reported.

This is not the first time Ravenel has faced accusations of sexual assault. Another woman accused him of assaulting her after they met on the dating app Tinder in 2015. Ravenel settled a civil suit over that case for $200,000, the victim’s daughter said, according to the Charleston City Paper.