Tropical Storm Michael expected to become a hurricane, may aim for Carolinas, experts say

The storm brewing in the Caribbean strengthened to become Tropical Storm Michael about noon on Sunday, and experts now expect it to develop into a hurricane that could impact the Carolinas.

“Nearly all of the intensity models bring the cyclone to hurricane strength over the Gulf of Mexico in 2 to 3 days,” the 10 a.m. Sunday forecast discussion by the National Hurricane Center said.

The big picture on where the storm is expected to go has also shifted some since Saturday afternoon, when tracking showed Michael crossing the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama as a tropical storm.

The track as of 5 p.m. Sunday reflected more of an eastward turn, to include areas still recovering from devastating flooding from Hurricane Florence. It shows Michael becoming a hurricane in the Gulf by 1 a.m. Tuesday, reaching Florida about 1 p.m. Wednesday and moving across Georgia and into the Carolinas by 1 p.m. Thursday.

As of Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office was forecasting 3 inches of rain in central North Carolina from Tuesday through Friday, including chances for rain ahead of Michael’s expected arrival.

“Keep in mind that can change, depending on the final track and speed of the low,” the forecast said.

Under the Sunday afternoon forecast, tropical storm force winds could arrive at the earliest in South Carolina by Wednesday morning and in most of North Carolina by Wednesday night.

A forecast track for Tropical Storm Michael as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

Michael was moving north-northeast at 3 mph off Yucatan Peninsula as of the 5 p.m. Sunday update. It triggered flash-flooding warnings for that area and western Cuba.

“There is an increasing risk of dangerous storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts over portions of the northern Gulf Coast by mid-week, although it is too soon to specify the exact location and magnitude of these impacts,” the forecast discussion said. “Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of this system.”