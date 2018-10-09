Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley resigns as Trump’s UN ambassador, reports say

Former S.C. Nikki Haley has resigned as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, according to multiple news reports.

Trump accepted Haley’s resignation after the two met last week at the White House, Axios reported Tuesday morning, citing two unnamed sources. The Associated Press confirmed Axios’ report, citing one source.

The reported resignation comes as a surprise. Haley occasionally had clashed with Trump on Russia but was one of the president’s most popular appointments.

Her resignation has sparked speculation online that Haley could run for president or U.S. Senate in 2020.

SIGN UP

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders tweeted on Tuesday Trump and Haley will hold a public meeting in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m.

By 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, she already had wiped her Twitter biography of her job description, leaving it blank.

Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.