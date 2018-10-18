Lottery fever is peaking in NC ahead of weekend Mega Millions and Powerball drawings

More than $1 billion is up for grabs in this weekend’s drawings for the nation’s two giant multi-state lottery games, and North Carolina players have as good a chance as anyone at winning. (Though the odds are against you.)

Mega Millions announced a $900 million jackpot Thursday, the largest in the history of the game. The jackpot has been rolling every drawing since July 27, when it started at $40 million. According to the N.C. Education Lottery, which offers Mega Millions tickets, a single winner in Friday’s drawing would receive $514.4 million if they took the cash option.

N.C. officials said that in Tuesday’s drawing, 93,726 tickets sold in North Carolina won a prize, ranging from $2 to $10,000. Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

Three tickets sold in North Carolina were among the 100 $10,000 winners nationwide, lottery officials said. They were sold in Brunswick County at the Minuteman Food Mart on Southport Supply Road in Supply; in Surry County at the Sheetz on South Main Street in Dobson; and in Guilford County at Quality Mart on N.C. 68 North in Oak Ridge.

From July 27 through Oct. 16, Mega Millions sales in North Carolina raised an estimated $10.6 million for education, the lottery site said.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s’ drawing stands at an estimated annuity of $345 million. The estimated cash value is $199 million.

Powerball and Mega Millions are the two games with the largest payouts offered by the N.C. Education Lottery, and both are sold in many other states.

Both games have been modified in recent years to increase jackpots. The changes made it less likely that any given ticket will win the top prize, but they increased chances of winning smaller prizes.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Lottery tickets for sale. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. EST Friday.

The next Powerball drawing is at 11 p.m. EST Saturday.

How to play

Mega Millions

Tickets are $2 at any place that sells N.C. lottery tickets. Players get five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega number between 1 and 25. You can pick your own numbers or the computer will do it for you.

You must match all five numbers plus the Mega number to win the grand prize. There are smaller prizes, from $2 up to $1 million, for matching some, but not all, numbers.

For an additional $1 you can get a “Megaplier” ticket that will increase the amount of the smaller prizes, but not the grand prize.

Powerball

Tickets are $2 and players choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Again, the computer can do this for you if you don’t want to choose your own numbers.

The jackpot goes to a winner who matches the five numbers and the Powerball number. There are smaller prizes, from $4 up to $1 million, for matching some, but not all, numbers.

For an extra $1 you can get a “Power Play” ticket in which you can increase the amount of the smaller prizes, but not the grand prize.