A procrastinator’s guide to the 2018 SC elections

We’re in the final throes of the 2018 election, and maybe you slacked off on researching the candidates.
That’s fine. It’s why we’re here.
First, a reminder: Polling places are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Now, if you’re just now studying up before voting, here is a list of the candidates in major S.C. races that will be on Columbia-area ballots. Follows the links to our stories — below — about those candidates.
Governor’s race
Republican S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster vs. Democratic state Rep. James Smith. Both are from Columbia.
Attorney general’s race
Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson of Lexington vs. Democratic challenger Constance Anastopoulo, a Charleston School of Law professor.
2nd District congressional race
Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson of Springdale vs. Democrat Sean Carrigan, a realtor from Chapin.
Senate District 20 race
Republican Benjamin Dunn, a Ballentine attorney, vs. Democratic attorney Dick Harpootlian, of Columbia.
Governor’s race
About the race in general
McMaster, Smith spar over tariffs, abortion and more in final SC governor debate
McMaster or Smith? Who won SC’s last 2018 governor’s race debate?
McMaster or Smith? Who won SC’s first governor’s race debate?
SC governor running mates debate for 1st time. See what each brings to the ticket
McMaster, Smith spar over taxes, Medicaid and education in SC governor’s debate
McMaster, Smith clash on tariffs, guns, selling Santee Cooper
Evette or Powers Norrell? Which candidate for SC lieutenant governor won the debate?
Most expensive race in SC history: See where candidates for governor get their money
Four things that Gov. Henry McMaster, James Smith say they will do to fix SC schools
Gov. McMaster, Democrat Smith differ on education proposals. But do SC voters care?
Why this SC teacher’s group is making its choice known in the governor’s race
New ads target Upstate voters over abortion, ethics in SC governor’s race
How the candidates for SC governor plan to improve health care
Among the unhealthiest states, how will candidates for SC governor improve care?
SC governor candidates want to boost SC economy, add jobs. How both say they’ll do it
How the candidates for SC governor plan to boost the state’s economy
Governor candidates want to keep, attract young talent in SC. Here’s how they’d do it
SC pols clash after Fairfield plant blames shutdown on Trump’s tariffs
Does McMaster care enough about the environment? Not enough to vote for him, conservationists say
Will McMaster’s, Smith’s ties to Quinn hurt them in the governor’s race?
Bulldog vs. Goldendoodle: This SC competition isn’t just about elephants and donkeys
Door-knocking for the digital age? Social media gets political in SC governor’s race
Will Trump help or hinder SC Republicans in November elections? He could do both
About Republican Henry McMaster
From Reagan to Trump to a war on drugs, what you need to know about Henry McMaster
Gov. McMaster shares vision for South Carolina, says state could see an economic explosion
Gov. McMaster promises to put an armed officer in every public SC school
McMaster’s push to defund Planned Parenthood could punish rural SC women, critics say:
Gov. McMaster talked big on defunding Planned Parenthood. But did he follow through?
Planned Parenthood, patient sue over SC Gov. McMaster Medicaid order
SC Gov. McMaster issues order to boot Planned Parenthood as a Medicaid provider
Gov. McMaster wants to sell Santee Cooper after nuclear debacle
Will Kavanaugh drama widen SC Gov. McMaster’s big lead over Democrat Smith?
Underpaid SC workers want cut of $177M surplus. Governor snubbed after saying no
Who do these SC veterans support for governor? Not the Afghan war veteran
McMaster’s approval takes hit after bruising GOP primary for SC governor
McMaster’s runoff win got help from Trump – but now comes the hard part
How Henry McMaster won the GOP nomination for SC governor
President Trump stumps for Gov. McMaster ahead of SC GOP primary. Here’s what he said
About Democrat James Smith
James Smith needs SC black voters to win. How 2020 hopefuls, Clyburn are pitching in
He’s ‘MacGyver’ to his Army buddies. Will SC call James Smith ‘to serve’ as governor?
Who is James Smith? Democratic SC governor candidate releases new ad
Democrat Smith loses special VA business status after not cooperating with audit
SC Democrat Smith goes to conservative Upstate to refocus his campaign. Will it work?
Smith uses Florence to hit McMaster on SC road funding. Will it sway voters?
Potential 2020 White House hopeful Cory Booker to help SC governor candidate
Joe Biden returning to Charleston campaign for SC Democratic nominee James Smith
Conversation Voters backs Smith for governor
He could be your next SC governor. But can Smith avoid the same traps as other Dems
Turbulence in Democrat James Smith’s campaign after another staffer leaves
Landslide: State Rep. James Smith wins SC Democratic primary for governor
Ad ties SC candidate for governor to Bernie Sanders. Problem is, he backed Hillary
SC voters replenish Democrat Smith’s campaign. But will SC dollars be enough?
Attorney general’s race
About Republican Alan Wilson
SC Attorney General Wilson: Hit hard by scandal but hard to beat
State Grand Jury: Attorney General impeded corruption probe
Court says law protects transgender workers. SC attorney general begs to differ
Protecting life is why SC’s Alan Wilson wants to prohibit abortion after 20 weeks
Ratepayers sued the state, and the attorney general’s office is helping them
What could make Bakari Sellers and Alan Wilson come to an agreement?
Wilson wins GOP runoff for attorney general despite attacks by challenger
Prosecutor draws lines from ‘corrupt’ Quinns to SC Attorney General Wilson
About Democrat Constance Anastopoulo
Grand jury report likely to bruise, not sink, SC attorney general’s re-election bid
Report: ‘Dark money,’ financial crimes pollute SC Legislature
2nd District congressional race
About the race in general
2nd District’s Wilson, Carrigan clash in U.S. House debate
Alan Wilson’s role in corruption probe now an issue in his dad’s congressional race
Campaign video takes aim at SC congressman for saying school kids should carry guns
High school students will run this SC congressional debate
Will Trump help or hinder SC Republicans in November elections? He could do both
About Republican Joe Wilson
SC politician who discussed arming kindergartners says he was target of practical joke
South Carolina’s Joe Wilson to seek Foreign Affairs Committee gavel
Seeking committee gavel, Joe Wilson looks to move on from ‘You lie’
Congressman’s effort to move nuclear waste out of SC is a tough sell
Some SC congressmen won’t be in town for their town halls
About Democrat Sean Carrigan
Midlands U.S. House candidate needs progressive, GOP voters to win in November
He once shot a man. SC candidate for Congress tells why
Who you calling a Republican? Dems fight over party label in SC’s 2nd District race
Senate District 20 race
About the race in general
Could SC Senate seat flip in Columbia-area race with a sharp ideological split?
SC judge slams GOP Senate caucus, orders it to stop anti-Harpootlian ads
SC Democrat says GOP illegally paid for ads linking him to Bernie Sanders
Columbia-area voters will choose their next state senator – if they remember to vote
After Courson resignation, here’s when Midlands voters can pick a new state senator
About Republican Benjamin Dunn
Columbia-area Republicans pick nominee for SC Senate race against Harpootlian
Dunn enters crowded GOP field in SC Senate race
About Democrat Dick Harpootlian
Former VP Joe Biden coming to Columbia to campaign for Dick Harpootlian
Dick Harpootlian thinks the SC Legislature is incompetent. So he’s running for Senate
