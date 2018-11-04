Just announced: Trump Jr. will hold a rally in Beaufort Monday

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will hold a campaign rally in Beaufort on Monday, according to the Katie Arrington campaign.
The rally will be held at the Tabby Place at the Beaufort Inn from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., an eventbrite post says. Those wanting to attend should RSVP here.
A description for the event links to a Politico article that says Trump Jr. is traveling, this week, to regions with battleground races.
State Rep. Katie Arrington is running against Joe Cunningham (D) for a U.S. House seat. Arrington beat U.S. Rep Mark Sanford in the primary.
Arrington posted about the rally for the first time on Sunday via Facebook.
A majority of comments on the post were in support of the Trump Jr. Rally. One commenter said they would vote for Arrington but were not a fan of Trump Jr.
An officer for the Beaufort Police Department said Sunday he was unable to provide any information on how the rally would impact traffic flow Monday. He said more information could be available Monday morning.
Comments