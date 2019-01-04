South Carolina

Potential 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker to speak in SC on MLK Day

By Bristow Marchant

January 04, 2019 12:23 PM

U.S. Senator Cory Booker feels a connection with South Carolina

U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey spoke to an audience at Allen University about the midterm elections Thursday Oct. 18, 2018, in Columbia, SC.
By
U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey spoke to an audience at Allen University about the midterm elections Thursday Oct. 18, 2018, in Columbia, SC.
By
COLUMBIA, SC

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will speak to a rally at the S.C. State House on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The S.C. NAACP confirmed Friday that Booker will be a speaker at the annual King Day at the Dome rally on Jan. 21.

Booker is one of several Democrats being talked about as a potential presidential candidate in 2020, and his appearance in the early primary state of South Carolina will only fuel those rumors.

The New Jersey Democrat last visited the Palmetto State in October, to excite the Democratic base ahead of the November election. He spoke to a crowd at Columbia’s Allen University and at a fish fry hosted by the Orangeburg County Democratic Party.

S.C. NAACP spokeswoman Mamie Hartwell said Friday other potential candidates also may take part in the King Day rally and may be announced in coming days.

South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary is scheduled for Feb. 29, 2020.

Bristow Marchant

Bristow Marchant covers politics and government for The State, with more than 10 years’ experience covering South Carolina. He won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series on a toxic Chester County landfill fire, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage.

