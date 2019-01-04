SC veteran who ‘delivered freedom to people around the world’ dies Friday

Lexington, SC 9/9/09 Gerry Melendez/gmelendez@thestate.com ---T. Moffatt Burriss is reflected in a painting, “Making It Happen” by Jim Dietz. The painting depicts Gavin’s paratroopers capturing the Grave Bridge during Operation Market-Garden, 17th of September 1944. In 1944, Columbia’s T. Moffatt Burriss, then of the 82nd Airborne Division, participated in Operation Market-Garden, the largest paratroop drop in World War II. He played a prominent role. So much so that Robert Redford played him in the movie A Bridge Too Far, which is about the operation. Burriss, 89, is returning to Holland in September and jumping out of an airplane once again - this time in tandem with a Dutch paratrooper. Gerry Melendez