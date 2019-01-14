Nearly $20k of Louis Vuitton merchandise stolen in a minute by shoplifter, SC cops say

In less than a minute last Saturday, a shoplifter stole close to $20,000 of merchandise from the only Louis Vuitton store in South Carolina, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Twenty minutes after the suspect entered the King Street store, police responded to the scene, but the shoplifter was already gone, according to an incident report.

She took six pieces of Louis Vuitton merchandise with her, which were valued at $19,815, police said in the incident report.

Using something to cut “the anittheft cords,” the suspect stole four purses — described as “a pink Capuci Magnolia bag, black Capuci bag, taupe Babylone bag, pink Girolata bag” — in addition to a pink daily pouch, and gold and silver purse charms, according to the incident report.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Charleston Police Department

The suspect “left the store after less than a minute inside” through a side entrance connected to the Charleston Place hotel, before heading in an unknown direction on King Street, police said in the incident report.





Charleston Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who police described in a news release as a 5-foot-9 “light skinned black female with dark shoulder length hair and approximately 35 years old.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-579-6433.