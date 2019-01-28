Who will win the Super Bowl? Sea lion at Riverbanks Zoo to make a splash with his pick

A lot of people are predicting who will win Super Bowl LIII, why should zoo animals be left out of the fun?

One inhabitant of the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will make his pick between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, who will play on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Maverick, a rescued 6-year-old California sea lion, will make his pick — as only a sea lion can — on Friday, according to a news release from the zoo.

The “popular pinniped will take a dive at determining the game’s winner,” at the 10:30 a.m. Sea Lion presentation, the zoo said in the news release.

Zookeepers will throw two footballs into the pool — one with the Rams’ logo and the other with the Patriots’ logo — and Maverick will choose one of them.

Zoo guests might not be the only ones waiting to see which team Maverick picks by fishing out their football. The Rams and Patriots might want to take note, since Maverick has correctly picked Super Bowl winners in the past.

Last year, he chose the Philadelphia Eagles over the Patriots, and he has a 1-0 record when weighing in on the NFL’s biggest game, the zoo said in the news release.

More than 2,000 animals live at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, which will open its gates at 9 a.m. on Friday.