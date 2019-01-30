Nikki Haley looking for $200K per speaking gig plus a private jet, report says

Nikki Haley is looking for a big pay day after leaving the Trump administration.

As an in-demand public speaker since she resigned as UN ambassador last year, Haley is asking for $200,000 per speaking engagement and the use of a private jet, according to sources who spoke to CNBC.

That puts Haley — often mentioned as a future presidential candidate — in the range of what former presidents are paid for speaking engagements, alongside figures such as former First Lady Michelle Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, CNBC reports.

Haley signed with the Washington Speakers Bureau after leaving the Trump administration. Speaking gigs outside the United States could bring in even more for Haley, the financial network said.

A request for comment from the Washington Speakers Bureau was not immediately returned to The State.

The money could come in handy for Haley, who reported up to $1 million in debt on federal disclosure forms before leaving the United Nations. The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint against Haley last October for accepting several rides on private airplanes from S.C. businessmen during her time in office.

Haley returned to the Carolinas in November to speak in Charlotte when she accepted the 2018 Citizen of the Carolinas award from Charlotte Chamber of Commerce. Haley was still UN ambassador at the time.

Haley has not announced any firm plans for what she will do after 14 years in public service. She and husband Michael Haley recently sold their Lexington County home as the family plans to stay in New York City until their son finishes high school. Haley has also said she plans to write a book about her time in the Trump administration.