Female suspect in Forest Acres bank robbery behind bars after hospital release, cops say

The female suspect in Tuesday’s bank robbery in Forest Acres has been identified by police.

Daisy Esther Feliberty was charged with armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a stolen handgun, Forest Acres Police said in a news release.

The 35-year-old Kissimmee, Florida woman was one of two suspects involved in Tuesday’s armed robbery of the S.C. Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive, according to Police Chief Marion Sealy.

A search is ongoing for Samuel Levone Neathery, who “is or was in the Charleston area,” Wednesday morning, SLED spokesman Thom Berry told The State.

Feliberty and Neathery tried to leave the bank parking lot when police arrived but crashed their gold Toyota sedan when an officer fired at the vehicle, and Feliberty was shot twice, according to Sealy. That caused the car to crash into three other vehicles.

Feliberty was taken to an area hospital to treat the gunshot wound and injuries sustained in the crash, according to Sealy. She was released on Wednesday and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

She will have a bond hearing at the detention center on Thursday, according to a news release.

Samuel Levone Neathery Forest Acres Police Department

The search for Neathery included a plane, helicopter and officers and K-9s on the ground Tuesday.

In 2018, Neathery was charged with armed robbery in Polk County, according to Florida Department of Corrections records. In 2009 he was convicted of the felony and sent to jail for 10 years. Neathery got out of Florida state prison in May 2018, a background check shows.

The 29-year-old Neathery is considered armed and dangerous and was described by Forest Acres Police as 5-foot-8, 170-pound white male with a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 803-782-9444 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Staff writers Teddy Kulmala and David Travis Bland contributed to this report.