Hootie & the Blowfish adding third session of Group Therapy Tour in Columbia

Fan response to Hootie & the Blowfish’s Group Therapy Tour has been so positive that the South Carolina icons have added another concert date in Columbia.

Hootie & the Blowfish will now play three shows at Colonial Life Arena to wrap up their summer reunion tour, according to a news release from the group.

The band that formed while its four members were students at the University of South Carolina previously announced the tour would have concerts in Columbia on Sept. 12 and 13. On Friday, the group added a third show at Colonial Life Arena — scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The now three performances will take place the nights before Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim ‘Soni’ Sonefeld’s beloved Gamecocks football team hosts Alabama at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Days after announcing they were getting back together for a new album and tour, with Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies, Hootie & the Blowfish added the second Columbia show because the first concert sold out in minutes. A spokesperson for the group said almost all of the tickets for the second show have been sold, prompting the band to add the third date in Columbia.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on March 1 at 10 a.m., and will be available on Ticketmaster’s website. There will be four days of presale tickets for Citi cardmembers, Hootie & the Blowfish fan club members and a PLATINUM event. More presale tickets will be available to members of the Barenaked Ladies fan club, in addition to a Live Nation/Venue event.

“It means the world that our fans have reacted so positively,” Bryan said in a news release, “especially in a city as important to us as Columbia, where we get to play for the first time in almost 20 years.”

When they were getting started, the band played gigs at frat houses and were staples in Five Points bars and restaurants.

Hootie & the Blowfish hit it big when the 1995 album “Cracked Rear View” went platinum 16 times. It remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, and won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1996.





In the early 2000s, the group went on hiatus and Rucker became an award-winning country music star. The band played a reunion concert in Atlanta last July that was followed by two more shows in August.

Now the timing is right for a full-scale reunion.

“We always felt there would be another tour, and it was just about timing. We’re not doing this for us. We’re doing it for those people who used to plan their vacations around the Hootie & the Blowfish tour,” Rucker said in the news release. “And we can’t wait to see them again.”

The tour, which will make more than 40 stops, kicks off May 30 in Virginia Beach.

Other performances in the Carolinas include Raleigh at Coastal Credit Union Music Park on May 31 and at Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion on Sept. 5, according to Live Nation. A complete list of concert dates is available at Hootie.com.

Third concert date in Columbia

Who: Hootie & the Blowfish with Barenaked Ladies

When: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

Where: Colonial Life Arena

TICKETS

On sale to the public on March 1 at 10 a.m.

Presale for Citi cardmembers from Feb. 25-28

Other presale events include:

▪ Hootie & the Blowfish Fan Club: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 28 at 10 p.m.

▪ PLATINUM Pre-Sale: Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 28 at 10 p.m.

▪ Barenaked Ladies Fan Club: Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 28 at 10 p.m.

▪ Live Nation/Venue Pre-Sale: Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets to all previously announced dates are available now at www.LiveNation.com.