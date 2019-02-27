South Carolina

Proposal to overhaul state’s K-12 schools system moves to SC House floor for debate

By Maayan Schechter

February 27, 2019 05:18 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas’ proposal to overhaul the state’s K-12 schools system now heads to the House floor for debate next week.

In a 15-1 vote, the House Education and Public Works Committee adopted an amended version of the Darlington Republican’s proposal that now includes a provision to let certain school districts with less than 1,000 students avoid consolidation. However, much to some legislators’ hope, the bill does not delete the creation of a new advisory panel to study education issues, from birth through college.

State Rep. Wendy Brawley, D-Richland, voted against the bill.

House Bill 3759 “is one of the most important pieces of legislation that we have seen in this committee for a good while,” said committee chair Rep. Rita Allison, R-Spartanburg. “For the first time in many years, winds all seem to be blowing in the same direction.”

This story will be updated.

