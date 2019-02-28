On first visit to probation, SC woman had crack, cocaine, meth and more, cops say

A Midlands woman was arrested on multiple drug charges Thursday after she showed up to a check in with a probation officer with a car full of drugs, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
At her first meeting with her probation officer, Tina Catherine Dent was “in possession of amphetamine, cocaine, crack, meth and other unidentified pills,” the sheriff’s department said in the news release.
The 54-year-old Gaston woman was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute meth, according to the news release.
“The Lexington County Narcotics Enforcement Team was called in on this case when Dent was at the local South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Services office due to a previous drug violation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the news release. “Their agent found different types of pills inside a bottle Dent had in her purse and then spotted some drugs in Dent’s car. That’s when the team responded to execute a search warrant on Dent’s vehicle.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
The sheriff said “multiple drug-related devices and items used for the packaging and sale of drugs” were also discovered inside Dent’s car by law enforcement, according to the news release.
Comments