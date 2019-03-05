South Carolina

School bus with 15 students on board rear-ended by tractor trailer on SC interstate

By Charles Duncan

March 05, 2019 10:02 AM

A tractor trailer rear-ended a Greenville County school bus with 15 students on board in Upstate South Carolina, school officials told Fox Carolina. No one was injured in the crash on Interstate 385, according to the station.

The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, WSPA reported. High school and middle school students were on the bus when it was hit, WSPA said.

“The school bus was hit while the driver was pulling into the emergency lane because a buzzer was sounding inside the bus,” Beth Brotherton with the school district said in a statement to WYFF.

“It appears the tractor-trailer was following too close and was unable to come to a complete stop in time,” Brotherton said, according to WYFF.

“The damage to the bus is minor and there are no injuries on board,” Brotherton said in the statement, the Greenville Journal reports.

Brotherton said in the statement that either guardians or a second school bus took the students to their schools, Fox Carolina reports.

