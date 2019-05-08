Child finds surprise in Lego box from SC thrift store — $40,000 in meth, police say

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use.

A child opened a toy box brought from South Carolina — only to find it contained an illegal drug, police say.

Three women got the Lego set from a consignment store in Charleston and took it back to Bulloch County, Georgia, where the discovery was made, the Statesboro Herald reports.

The box contained 3.2 pounds of methamphetamine, which has a street value of about $40,000, according to Lt. Jim Riggs of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. The drug was packaged and wasn’t a danger to the child, who is believed to be younger than 10, Riggs told McClatchy.

“Neither the three women nor the South Carolina consignment shop were aware of the meth and were not held responsible,” Riggs said, per The Statesboro Herald.

The box, which was “shrink wrapped as it would appear if it came from the factory,” may have been purposefully shipped to an incorrect address before it ended up on the consignment store’s shelves, Riggs told McClatchy.

Bulloch County officials were concerned there could be a similar discovery and are working with DEA officials, he said.

“They think it was just somebody who tried to package methamphetamine in a Legos box to try to conceal it,” Riggs said.