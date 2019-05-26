Midlands firefighter killed in ATV crash, coroner says

A Few Things to Remember About ATV Safety An all-terrain vehicle safety video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An all-terrain vehicle safety video.

A Midlands man who was also a South Carolina firefighter was killed in an ATV crash Saturday night, the Kershaw County coroner said.

EMS and Fire Service members found Stephen Campbell, one of their own, when they responded to a 911 call just before 9 p.m. about an ATV that flipped over, Kershaw County Coroner David West said Sunday in a news release.

The 21-year-old Westville resident was dead when first responders discovered the wreck, according to the news release.

Campbell was on Chipola Road, described as a dirt road by West, and was headed toward Kelly Road at the time of the crash. The volunteer member of the Kershaw County Fire Service ran the ATV off the right side of the road and up a dirt bank, which caused the vehicle “to flip a number of times,” according to the news release.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

