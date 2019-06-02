South Carolina
The single winning Powerball ticket worth $344 million was just sold at an NC store
The sole winner of Saturday’s Powerball drawing bought the magic ticket in North Carolina.
It was the only ticket to match all six numbers -- white balls 6, 15, 34, 45, 52, plus Powerball 8, and Power Play multiplier 2X.
The jackpot is worth an estimated $344.6 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or delivered in a lump sum payment of $223.3 million.
The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.
Powerball officials have not yet identified the store or the city where the ticket was sold. In a tweet, the N.C. Lottery said there would be more information soon.
