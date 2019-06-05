Third Clemson student in a month dies after 19-year-old crashes Corvette, NY cops say

Clemson university student Gianni Matias Mongelluzzo was killed in a car crash in New York. online@thestate.com

Clemson is mourning the death of a teenage student, the university said in a news release.





Gianni Matias Mongelluzzo, a sophomore genetics and biochemistry major, died June 1, according to the news release. The East Quogue, New York resident is the third Clemson student to die since May 1.

The Town of Southampton Police said the 19-year-old was killed when he “crashed his 1997 Chevrolet Corvette into a pole and trees,” in his native New York, the Suffolk Daily Voice reported.

Mongelluzzo was airlifted to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the newspaper.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It’s difficult to make sense of Gianni’s death at such a young age,” Clemson’s associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students L. Christopher Miller said in the news release. “The Clemson Family grieves this loss with his family and friends.”

While Clemson said it is offering grief counseling to students following the sophomore’s death, police in New York are investigating the car crash, per the Suffolk Daily Voice.

“We are broken in the loss of our son Gianni,” his father Michael Mongelluzzo wrote on Facebook. “My family will never be the same. The sun, the moon, and the stars no longer exist. We are unable to see in color only black and white. He was a perfect boy that made a bad decision. It cost him his life. So please when you think of Gianni, think of all the right things he has done and what he added to your lives, not the bad decision he made.”

Mongelluzzo became the latest Clemson student to die, and the second killed in a car crash in just over a month.

Just days before he was set to graduate from the Upstate South Carolina university, 22-year-old Billy Gallien was killed in a May 1 collision, The State reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the York County native died when his Ford pickup truck “crashed into the back of a Mack dump truck that was stopped on a highway,” according to The State.

Victoria Mattison, a rising junior at Clemson, died on May 22, shortly after being with diagnosed with Bacterial Meningococcal Meningitis Type B, WHNS reported. The 20-year-old Mattison was sports communication major from Mauldin, according to Clemson.

According to his obituary, visitation will be held Friday for Mongelluzzo, and a funeral service and burial will take place Saturday in his native New York, per R.J. O’Shea Funeral Home.

“We WILL unite and move forward thinking of Gianni everyday,” Michael Mongelluzzo wrote on Facebook. “It will be a struggle but it is what Gianni would have wanted In the end.”

SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.