SCE&G customers will split up to $146 million in VC Summer lawsuit settlement

Current and former customers of SCE&G will get up to $146 million in refunds for an unfinished power plant as part of a $2.2 billion legal settlement approved Tuesday by a judge.

And the law firms who argued the case for ratepayers will take home $51 million – plus $865,000 in expenses – for their work negotiating what is believed to be “the largest private class action settlement in South Carolina history.”

Circuit Judge John Hayes’ approval of the settlement ends a 22-month legal fight over SCE&G’s failure to finish the construction of two new reactors at the V.C. Summer nuclear power plant in Fairfield County.

That project has cost SCE&G customers more than $2 billion in the form of higher power bills, and those customers will pay another $2.3 billion for it over the next 20 years – now to the utility’s new owner, Virginia-based Dominion Energy.

The $2.2 billion settlement approved Tuesday includes $2 billion in future rate relief – lowered power bills – that Dominion offered in its bid to purchase SCE&G. It also includes $115 million in cash that SCE&G set aside for executive golden parachutes and up to $85 million in sales of former SCE&G real estate.

In his written ruling, Circuit Judge John Hayes praised the attorneys who fought SCE&G in a legal case that “was unparalleled in South Carolina legal history” in scope and complexity.

The 13 law firms that handled the case spent 26,000 hours building their case that the Cayce-based utility mismanaged the massive nuclear project, keeping the failing venture alive in order to reap profits and executive bonuses.

“It is inescapable that Class counsel (the attorneys) were able to achieve a class resolution that many thought improbably at the outset,” Judge John Hayes wrote in his ruling. “While their efforts do not totally compensate for the years of customer nuclear charges, they achieved a result that the Court finds is eminently ‘fair, reasonable and adequate,’ for which they deserve a significant fee.”

The $51 million in attorneys’ fees was $15 million than the ratepayer attorneys initially requested from the settlement pot.

The attorneys agreed to take less money after Columbia attorney Robert Dodson formally objected to the attorneys’ fees, saying $66 million was far too high and that ratepayers were being short-changed.

Dodson withdrew his objection after the attorneys agreed to knock $15 million off their fees. Dodson himself got $3 million of that $15 million for his own fees. The other $12 million will go to ratepayers.

The law firms that negotiated the settlement are the Strom Law Firm; Richardson, Patrick, Westbrook and Brickman; Bell Legal Group; Speights and Solomons; Lewis Babcock; Savage, Royal and Sheheen; McGowan, Hood and Felder; Coleman and Tolen; Galvin Law Group; McCallion and Associates; Holman Law; Janet, Janet and Suggs; and Law Offices of Jason E. Taylor.