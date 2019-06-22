Live: 2020 Dems headline SC convention, Planned Parenthood forum as protest unfolds

The scene in Columbia as SC Democrats hold convention Some of the scene Saturday outside the Columbia Metro Convention Center, where the SC Democratic Party will hold its convention. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some of the scene Saturday outside the Columbia Metro Convention Center, where the SC Democratic Party will hold its convention.

Nearly all of the Democrats running for president are in Columbia Saturday where they will get a chance to make their pitch to voters.

Here’s the latest from our coverage of the S.C. Democratic Convention and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund presidential forum:

10:45 a.m.

State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, an influential state Democrat and a Democratic national committeewoman, said she gave Vice President Joe Biden some unsolicited advice on Friday.

“Please,” Cobb-Hunter said she told Biden at a meeting with black elected officials and activists in the state, “just go ahead and apologize so we can put this story to bed and move on.”

Biden has been under fire over the past several days for using his rapports with notorious segregationist legislators as examples of how he will “bring people together” as president. Cobb-Hunter said she “whispered” her advice in the vice president’s ear on Friday since she had to leave the meeting early.

Otherwise, she told The State, she would have shared her thoughts with the whole group. She made it clear that she was not advising Biden because she preferred him as a candidate: Cobb-Hunter never endorses in primaries or reveals who she will be voting for.

She also said she was not personally offended by Biden’s remarks, understanding the intention behind his remarks was good. She simply wanted to pass along advice.

“Some people surround themselves with supporters and they don’t always hear an opposing view,” Cobb-Hunter explained. How did he respond to the tip? “I don’t want to characterize how he was feeling,” Cobb-Hunter said, “but it did appear to me that he didn’t appreciate it and it caught him off guard.” Biden did not address the controversy at the fish fry Friday night. He is scheduled to address the convention Saturday evening.

10:30 a.m.





Outside the USC Alumni Center, roughly 120 pro-life S.C. voters protested the Planned Parenthood Action Fund forum, where 20 of the 23 Democrats running for president were set to speak on issues including access to abortions and contraception and health care.

Demonstrators included Beth Drummond of Columbia, who held her youngest child in a baby carrier strapped her chest. “I believe in the value of life,” said Drummond, a mom of two.

“It begins at conception, and abortion is murder. I feel very strongly about that.”

One of the State House’s most vocal abortion critics, state Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, told protestors, “to kill a baby in its mother’s womb is wrong. An organization that specializes in such baby killing is evil to the core, and should be condemned in the public square.”

Cash charged protestors to check their legislator’s voting record on pro-life issues, including Republicans. He did not, however, name names of his colleagues.

In a statement, S.C. GOP chairman Drew McKissick jabbed Democratic candidates speaking at the forum. “It’s amazing to see that their first stop is to go pay homage to the radical pro-abortion lobby at Planned Parenthood,” he said. “It’s truly disgraceful, but unfortunately not surprising with this group of radicals.”

The counterprotest was organized by the nationally organized Students for Life of America and USC’s Advocates for Life.

10:15 a.m.

Trav Robertson caught some flak earlier this week for giving exclusive convention streaming rights to MSNBC.

But the incumbent chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party easily won reelection to another term on Saturday. In his speech appealing to delegates, Robertson, of Anderson, laid out a bold vision for party efforts this cycle, including a promise that he would make it his mission to retake the Republican-controlled S.C. Senate.

He defeated underdog candidate Adam White, of Charleston, built his case around a pledge to invest in small counties around the state and that new leadership could result in more wins statewide.

9:35 a.m.

U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, South Carolina’s most senior Democrat, greeted convention attendees early in the program. He gave quick mention to the previous evening’s “World Famous Fish Fry,” which attracted 21 presidential candidates and nearly 7,000 attendees.

“I apologize for the raspy voice this morning but that’s what happens when you go to a fish fry the night before and many more people come than you’re expecting,” he said.

He made passing reference to the chaos of the evening: “For those of you who were turned away: I didn’t do it. The fire marshal did it.” There was some laughter, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the statement was a joke or a bid of self defense.

9:26 a.m.

The South Carolina Democratic Party convention got under way shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning, a massive gathering of the party faithful. Many were there to adopt rules and elect the next slate of state party leaders.

Countless others were on hand to partake in the spectacle of seeing over a dozen of the 23 declared Democratic presidential candidates deliver speeches in the critical early primary state. Inside the convention hall, convention delegates observed a singing of the national anthem.

In the hallway outside was the pounding of drums from the Lower Richland High School drumline. Campaign representatives passed out stickers and literature. A contingent from billionaire Tom Steyer’s “Need to Impeach” movement hoisted signs.

Lower Richland High School in Columbia drum line pic.twitter.com/lYKkXTr6gv — Emma Dumain (@Emma_Dumain) June 22, 2019

9 a.m.

Campaigns lined up and down Lincoln Street in front of the convention center, where traffic moved slowly. And the line to get into the convention center stretched down Lincoln street.

The scene had a party like atmosphere, with air horns, signs, and even a miniature blimp with Delaney’s name scrawled across.





