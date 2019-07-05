Fireworks spooked NC sheriff’s K9. The dog ran away and deputies still can’t find him.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department K9 Training Richland County Sheriff's Department K9 Training Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richland County Sheriff's Department K9 Training

A Cabarrus County sheriff’s K9 remained missing on Friday, a day after July 4th fireworks spooked him enough to run from his Kannapolis yard.

Igor’s handler let the Belgian Malinois outside to relieve himself at about 9:45 p.m. when fireworks went off near their house in the 900 block of Oregon Street. The fireworks startled Igor, and he darted off, according to a Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The dog was not on a leash, “which is the usual custom of the handler,” investigators said in the release.

Igor is trained only to detect explosives. “He is not trained for any other purposes and is not trained to bite (although all precautions regarding any animal should be observed).” officials said in the release.

Igor was wearing a silver chain collar and is micro-chipped.

Anyone with information on Igor’s whereabouts should call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or a local law enforcement agency.