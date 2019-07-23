Crews recover body of missing boater in Midlands lake

Dive crews have recovered the body of a woman who jumped into Lake Wateree late Sunday but never resurfaced.

The woman’s body was found just before 7 a.m. Tuesday near Jutty Point, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources said on Twitter. Her identity will be released by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office.

DNR officers were called to the lake around 8:40 p.m. Sunday and were told a woman jumped off a pontoon boat and was not seen again, The State reported previously.

The search was suspended in the early-morning hours Monday but resumed it around 7 a.m. They again suspended the search around 10 p.m. Monday before resuming it Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.