15-year-old who set up cellphone sale through online app shot in the head, SC cops say

A 15-year-old who was shot in the head in South Carolina had plans to buy a cellphone through an online app, officials say.

Juan Mauricio Calderon of Gaffney died days after he was shot at a house in Spartanburg County, coroner Rusty Clevenger announced Monday, according to WSPA.

The teenager “may have been shot during or after a meeting to buy a cellphone Wednesday,” deputies told WYFF.

Officials say the 15-year-old made plans with the seller, Chizon Richardson, through an app called LetGo, according to WSPA. The online tool allows people to coordinate exchanges, its website says.

Deputy Solicitor Derrick Bulsa says Richardson “tried to change his location on the app after the shooting” to indicate he was in Toronto, according to WSPA.

Robbery was a possible motive for the shooting, WHNS reports.

Juan was taken to a hospital, where he was in the intensive care unit with a “completely severed” brain stem, according to a GoFundMe page that says it’s raising money for his family. He died Sunday night, the page says.

“He was 15 and he had so many plans,” said Michelle Calderon, his mom, according to WHNS. “He was an innocent kid, he wasn’t a bad boy...he wasn’t doing bad things.”

Another teenager confessed to being the shooter and had a gun in his house that was the “same caliber as the one used in the shooting,” WHNS reports.

Deputies haven’t identified the 15-year-old suspect, who was taken into custody and is facing attempted murder and weapons charges, WYFF reports.

Four others were charged with attempted murder, including: Richardson, 20; Takyus Hawes, 18; Shyheim Suber, 17; and George Waters Jr, 18, according to the station.

LetGo says users should make transactions in public areas and avoid people acting suspiciously. It also works with “law enforcement agencies to keep our community safe,” its website says.