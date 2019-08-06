Instagram lovers, rejoice! Here are spots to take the perfect photo on the Grand Strand

Here are 5 selfie safety tips Hundreds of people have died attempting to take risky selfies since 2011. Here are 5 tips to stay safe while taking selfies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of people have died attempting to take risky selfies since 2011. Here are 5 tips to stay safe while taking selfies.

There is no question the Grand Strand offers plenty of spots to take Instagram-worthy photos. But where exactly are the best places to visit for the perfect shot?

Here at The Sun News, we have tracked down locations to snap photos during the day and night, at piers, gardens and, of course, the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel.

North Myrtle Beach area

Vereen Memorial Gardens in Little River is full of natural wetlands, boardwalk, a water view and trees with winding branches. And, it’s free to visit — which means you can snap as many Instagram photos as you’d like.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The spot is a park maintained through Horry County Parks and Recreation and stretches more than 100 acres on the Intracoastal Waterway. If you’re in the mood for hiking, there are nature trails spanning about 3 miles around the gardens.

Here are a few other North Myrtle Beach spots:

Cherry Grove Pier

Cherry Grove Point

Heritage Shores Nature Preserve

Russell Burgess Coastal Preserve

Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach Boardwalk on a sunny day is another spot to smile real big with the SkyWheel peeping in the background.

Visit the SkyWheel at night from the beach or boardwalk for a colorful picture. This photo below was captured by local photographer Chuck Lawhon.

Other Myrtle Beach photo spots are Pier 14, Second Avenue Pier and the underground tunnel.

According to the National Weather Service, Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas have a “slight” chance for scattered severe storms, meaning “short-lived and/or not widespread, isolated intense storms possible.” Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Murrells Inlet area

Veterans Pier at the Murrells Inlet Marsh Walk, the oyster shell dropoff and Atalaya Castle at Huntington Beach State Park are scenic areas to photograph.

Going a little bit more south of Murrells Inlet is Brookgreen Gardens, where it’s no secret the gardens have all the views. In the heart of all the statues, are two larger fountains with statues in the middle and plenty of flowers and Lilly pads to capture on camera. The spots can be found at the back of the gardens near the marsh.

And you can’t forget to stroll through Live Oak Allee.