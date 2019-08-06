Midlands couple celebrates anniversary with winning lottery ticket, SC officials say

Did you win the lottery? Here’s what to do next Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you!

A Midlands couple got an unexpected gift on their recent wedding anniversary — a winning lottery ticket.

The Hopkins couple bought a scratch-off game on their anniversary, the South Carolina Education Lottery said Tuesday in a news release.

It turned out to be a winner that will earn the Lexington County couple a $300,000 jackpot, according to the news release.

After scratching off the winning numbers on the Mighty Jumbo Bucks game, the woman called her husband at work, officials said.

Rather than tell her husband she loved him, or that there was a big surprise waiting for him, she told him “how lucky he is to have married her,” according to the news release.

She did all that after getting excited.

“I was screaming,” the woman told lottery officials.

$300,000 is the top prize in the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game, according to the release. The odds of winning that grand prize are 1-in-750,000, lottery officials said.

One $300,000 prize in that game remains unsold, according to the release.