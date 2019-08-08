South Carolina
Watch rescue diver pull man from sinking ship to Coast Guard helicopter off SC coast
Just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flew out from Charleston, South Carolina, after a boat started taking on water, officials say.
The video shows a rescue diver lowered from the helicopter in the dark to the water below and pull the man from the disabled boat.
The man was aboard a 20-foot boat in Stono Inlet, just south of Folly Beach, South Carolina, according to the Coast Guard. The boat alerted the Coast Guard earlier in the night when the boat lost power in the inlet just after 9 p.m..
A local rescue unit went out to the boat and took one adult and a dog ashore, but the man decided to wait with the boat overnight until a friend could help fix it in the morning, according to a Coast Guard press release.
“At 12:23 a.m., the man stated his anchor was not holding and the vessel was taking on water. Due to location and water depth, the Dolphin crew launched to assist,” the Coast Guard said.
The Dolphin helicopter crew took the main to Charleston Executive Airport, the press release said. There were no injuries reported.
