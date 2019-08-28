Coal jobs being cut at Santee Cooper as utility moves to shutter power plants

Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall plans to eliminate utility’s coal-fired power plants Mark Bonsall, Santee Cooper CEO, talks about the future of coal at Santee Cooper and his plans to phase-out all coal plants in the future. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mark Bonsall, Santee Cooper CEO, talks about the future of coal at Santee Cooper and his plans to phase-out all coal plants in the future.

Santee Cooper plans to shut down one of its two remaining coal-fired power stations in the next decade and cut about 200 jobs as the state-owned utility moves to eliminate coal as an energy source altogether, company officials said this week.

Many workers whose jobs would be cut during the next 10 years will be offered other positions at Santee Cooper, which will rely increasingly on solar power and energy efficiency to help transition the company away from coal, said Mark Bonsall, the company’s new chief executive.

The company could not guarantee that all workers would be retained, but company spokeswoman Mollie Gore said the plan is to make the transition as smooth as possible. The Santee Cooper board and a board that represents the state’s electrical cooperatives must approve Bonsall’s plan to eliminate coal plants.

“Nothing is happening tomorrow or this year,’’ Gore said, noting that Santee Cooper wants to give time for employees to decide on retirement or to take other jobs within the company.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bonsall’s plan to eliminate coal-fired generation comes at a time of uncertainty about the power company’s future. Gov. Henry McMaster is pushing to sell Santee Cooper to help pay off the debt the company incurred from a nuclear construction project failure that soaked ratepayers for billions of dollars. Santee Cooper and partner SCE&G quit the nuclear project two years ago.

It was unclear what impact plans to eliminate coal would have in swaying legislators to keep the company as a state-owned utility or sell it to an investor-owned energy company. No decision would be made until next year, at the earliest.

State Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington, said he understands the need for Santee Cooper to transition away from coal, a polluting form of energy that has taken a toll on the environment across South Carolina and the nation.

But Caskey said he worries about eliminating all coal from Santee Cooper’s energy mix. Caskey also said he’s skeptical the company can find other jobs for many of the displaced coal workers, particularly if it wants to save money.

“How are you going to cut costs and keep everybody? I don’t know how that works,’’ he said. “We’ll see how it shakes out. ‘’

Company executives declined to say which of Santee Cooper’s remaining coal plants would be the first to go, but will provide more details of their plan during a Wednesday morning meeting with coal plant workers.

The company’s two coal-fired power stations are in Georgetown south of Myrtle Beach and at Cross on Lake Moultrie, near the company’s headquarters in Moncks Corner. Much of Santee Cooper’s power is supplied by nuclear and natural gas, in addition to coal.

The use of coal, a traditional source of energy production, has been under the gun because of the impacts coal has had on the country’s air and water.

Coal plants release mercury, which settles into rivers and pollutes fish. Most of the rivers and many streams from Columbia to the coast have health advisories against eating more than moderate amounts of certain types of fish. Air pollution from coal plants also makes breathing more difficult for people with lung diseases. In addition, coal-fired power plants release pollution that contributes to global warming.

Under President Obama, the government pushed environmental rules that contributed to the closure of some aging coal-fired power plants. At the same time, natural gas became an affordable alternative to coal. But President Trump has sought to revive coal as an energy source.

Despite Trump’s stance, Bonsall said relying on coal isn’t in his long-term forecast for Santee Cooper.

“It doesn’t make any sense either economically or environmentally,’’ Bonsall said in an interview with The State. “It’s nice to be able to move in directions that are good all the way around.’’

After one of the two remaining power stations is shuttered, the company will study when to close the other facility.

“Eventually it will all be phased out,’’ he said.

In addition to an increased emphasis on solar as a power source, the company would rely on natural gas to supply customers, he said. About 46 percent of the company’s energy supply comes from coal, with most of the rest produced by natural gas and nuclear. The use of natural gas has risen dramatically in the past decade at Santee Cooper.

Santee Cooper, a state utility formed in the early 20th century to bring power to rural areas, today provides energy for more than 2 million South Carolina residents either directly or through the state’s electrical cooperatives. Customers served directly or indirectly make up nearly half of the state’s population. The company has more than 1,600 employees.

Bonsall, a former executive with the Salt River Project utility in Arizona, has experience working with employees who are affected by coal plant shutdowns. In that state, the Salt River Project and its partners decided in 2017 to close the Navajo Generating Station, a massive coal plant.

According to a report in the Arizona Republic this week, 152 of 433 employees at the Navajo station have taken other jobs with the company since the announcement, while another 36 retired. The future at Salt River of many other workers has not been resolved. The Navajo station will close later this year. The company cited better natural gas prices as a key reason for shuttering the huge coal plant.

If Santee Cooper isn’t sold and follows through on Bonsall’s plan to stop using coal, it would leave only three operating coal plants in South Carolina, all owned by Dominion Energy. Santee Cooper already has closed its coal stations in Conway and Moncks Corner.

Dominion, which acquired SCE&G this year, has no plans to retire its remaining three coal plants, including the Wateree power station southeast of Columbia, company spokeswoman Aimee Murray said Tuesday. SCE&G closed a station at Canadys in 2017 and converted two other coal plants to natural gas, she said. Duke Energy has shut down both of its coal-fired power plants in South Carolina.

Frank Holleman, a Greenville attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, called Bonsall’s stance on coal refreshing at a company that historically defended the use of coal as a key energy source. Holleman’s organization sued successfully to force the cleanup of toxic ash from coal-fired power plants across South Carolina.

“This sounds like a real breath of fresh air for South Carolina government,’’ he said. “This company was going to build a coal plant about 10 years ago.’’

As recently as 2009, Santee Cooper planned to build a major coal-fired power plant near the Great Pee Dee River in Florence County. The company later abandoned those plans in the face of opposition by then-Gov. Mark Sanford, environmentalists, state electrical cooperatives and many residents of the area. The company said at the time it needed the energy, even though energy demand would soon begin to flatten out.

Now, Bonsall said the company plans next spring to auction off the equipment from the abandoned $2.2 billion Pee Dee coal project. He said he hopes to recoup $40 million from the sale.

State Rep. Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, was encouraged by Bonsall’s plans, saying the company has been historically slow to make necessary changes.

“Santee Cooper is doing what should have been done years ago, which is hire somebody who has experience in the industry to be running that place,’’ he said.

One matter complicating his plan to move away from coal is a contract Santee Cooper struck about 10 years ago to sell a byproduct from coal plants for use in a type of home construction material. The company has a long-term contract to provide gypsum, a type of material produced in air pollution control equipment. If it closes the last power plant, it would have to acquire gypsum elsewhere to fulfill the contract.