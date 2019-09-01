Coyote attack at Columbia apartment complex leaves four hospitalized, dogs at vet

Coyotes in your backyard? Here’s some tips on how to live with them Hannah Schauer, wildlife education technician with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, offers some tips on how to live with urban coyotes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hannah Schauer, wildlife education technician with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, offers some tips on how to live with urban coyotes.

A coyote attacked people and pets Sunday morning in a densely populated area of Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Four people and two dogs were injured by the wild animal, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The attack occurred at about 6:30 a.m. at the Crossroads Apartment complex in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive, according to the news release.

That area has several residential complexes, restaurants and retail businesses, and is near the intersection of interstates I-20 and I-26, commonly referred to as Malfunction Junction.

In addition to sheriff’s deputies, officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to the attack, according to the release.

Deputies found the coyote and it was “put down,” the sheriff’s department said.

The people attacked by the coyote took themselves to an area hospital, and the two dogs were taken to a local veterinarian, according to the news release.

A woman said she was preparing to take her dogs for a walk when the coyote attacked, and even after she pulled her pets inside the coyote followed and pushed “through the door,” WLTX reported.

Information on the condition of the people and dogs was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

