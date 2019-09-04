Wife’s forgetfulness leads to $1 million jackpot for South Carolina couple

These scholarships are funded by the lottery See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them.

A South Carolina man is celebrating a $1 million lottery prize, thanks to his wife’s forgetfulness.

The husband was driving near Greer this week when a fuel light told him his car was almost out of gas, the South Carolina Education Lottery said on Wednesday.

That’s when he stopped to fill up his tank at Corner Mart on North Highway 101, according to a news release.

There, the man bought a ticket for the $10 Millionaire Series game, the release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It was for his wife, “who he says never remembers to put gas in the car,” according to the lottery.

Officials say the ticket was a $1 million jackpot winner.

“I’m never putting gas in the car again,” the wife told the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The couple, who beat odds of more than one-in-a-million, plans to go to Disney World after the lucky win, the lottery said.

The husband and wife are from Taylors, roughly 8 miles northeast of Greenville. Their names were not released.