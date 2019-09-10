Student who made threat found with weapons at high school in Richland County, cops say

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 15-year-old on multiple charges. Street View image from June 2016. © 2019 Google

A student at a Midlands high school has been charged with multiple crimes after he was found with weapons Tuesday on campus, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The 15-year-old student brought the weapons to Westwood High School after making threats, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Another student overheard the 15-year-old threaten to “shoot up the school,” according to the news release.

The student who heard the threat reported it to their parents and school staff, who contacted Westwood’s school resource officer, the sheriff’s department said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 15-year-old was pulled aside after arriving at the school in Blythewood Tuesday morning, and admitted making the threats, saying it was “just a joke,” according to the news release.

“It’s never a joke to us,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in the news release.

The student was searched and was in possession of two knives, the sheriff’s department said.

The teen was charged with carrying a weapon on school property, and student threats before being turned over to the custody of his parents, according to the release.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.