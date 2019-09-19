South Carolina
Motorcycle crash closes busy Columbia road, police say
A section of a busy road was blocked Thursday morning following a serious collision, the Columbia Police Department said.
The crash occurred on West Beltline Boulevard during the morning commute, police said on Twitter.
Because of the wreck, the 4200 block of the road has been closed to traffic and drivers are urged to find alternative routes. That is near the intersection with Two Notch Road in an area densely packed with restaurants and retail businesses.
The crash involved a motorcycle, police tweeted. There was no word on the number of other vehicles involved in the collision.
Information on any injuries was not available, and no timetable has been given for when the road will reopen.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
