Harley-Davidson rider killed in tractor trailer crash outside Midlands, SC cops say

Motorcycle safety tips by Washington State Patrol Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride.

A motorcycle rider was killed in a Monday crash with a tractor trailer just outside of the Midlands, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The wreck occurred when the rider of a 2019 Harley-Davidson hit a 2011 Freightliner truck as the 18-wheeler was turning, Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell said.

The collision happened at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 221 in Laurens County, according to Highway Patrol. That is about 70 miles west of Columbia.

The truck was heading south on the highway when it began making a left turn, Tidwell said. The motorcycle was heading in the opposite direction and collided with the right rear of the turning tractor trailer, according to Highway Patrol.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Harley-Davidson rider was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, Tidwell said.

The motorcycle rider will not be publicly identified until the Laurens County Coroner’s Office has notified the next of kin.

The truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash, according to Tidwell.

Information on any possible criminal charges was not available, but the wreck remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

SHARE COPY LINK Due to their smaller size, motorcycles blend in with their environment. The Knoxville Police Department asks drives to always look twice to keep motorcyclists safe.