Two boys made shooting threats at separate Lexington County middle schools, cops say

In two unrelated incidents, students were charged with threatening to carry out shootings at their separate Midlands middle schools, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

Both threats were made Monday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

One threat targeted Carolina Springs Middle School, where a 13-year-old boy told another student he was going to “shoot up the school then shoot himself,” according to the news release.

In the other threat, a 12-year-old boy who attends Pine Ridge Middle School used social media to say he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student Tuesday, the sheriff’s department said.

Both boys were released to their parents after being charged, according to the release. They are scheduled to appear in a Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

The students are not being publicly identified because they are minors.

In just over two months there have been nearly 10 incidents or threats made at Midlands schools.

On Wednesday, two students at Richland Northeast High School were charged with multiple crimes after being caught with a stolen gun and ammunition on the school’s Columbia campus, The State reported.

Prior to that, there were two separate incidents at Westwood High School.

A student was arrested after threatening to “kill someone” at the Richland County high school in a social media post, saying that students “better watch y’all back,” on Sept. 19, according to The State.

On Sept. 10, a 15-year-old was arrested at the school when he was found with weapons after he threatened to “shoot up the school,” The State reported.

A Lexington One student was recommended for expulsion in early August, The State reported. A rising junior at White Knoll High School was arrested and charged after he made threats to shoot up the school and to kill himself, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

On Aug. 22, a Meadow Glen Middle School student was removed from all Lexington District One schools after sending threatening text messages about Lexington Middle School, The State reported.

Two days later, on Aug. 24, a Pelion Middle School student was charged with making threats, saying he wanted to drive his truck into the school and shoot three girls who upset him, according to The State.

On Aug. 28, a Beechwood Middle School student told a classmate that he had a bomb in his book bag and was charged with making threats to a school, per The State. The sheriff’s department said no explosives were found.

Before classes started, a student at White Knoll Middle School made a threat about a school shooting after fighting with another student, and was charged with making threats to harm a school student, and third-degree assault and battery, The State reported.

Additionally, a former Cardinal Newman student caused an uproar when it was discovered he posted racist and threatening videos, The State reported. The 16-year-old was videotaped firing guns at targets meant to represent black people. He said he hated African Americans and used a racial slur to describe them, before threatening violence against the Catholic school of more than 500 students.

On Oct. 2, the teen was sentenced to a combination of jail time and probation after pleading guilty to second degree assault and unlawful communications, The State reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

