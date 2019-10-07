Resident rushing out of burning home gets tossed back inside by arsonist, SC cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A resident fleeing a South Carolina house fire was tossed back inside by the man accused of setting the blaze, officials say.

It happened after Allen Oliver Bryant III “intentionally” ignited the flames at a home last week, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Bryant knew the resident was in the burning house, deputies said in a news release.

“At one point after the fire started the victim had escaped, and Bryant allegedly threw the victim back inside before fleeing,” the sheriff’s office says.

The resident was taken to a hospital with “significant thermal burns,” according to Florence County cops.

Officials say Bryant and the resident were arguing before the incident.

Bryant, 45, was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of attempted murder and first-degree arson.

He was being held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as of Monday, records show.

Deputies in their news release didn’t identify the escapee or say how the fire was extinguished.

The home was near Florence, roughly 65 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach.