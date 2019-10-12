2nd man arrested in peeping Tom cases at same south Charlotte home, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

Police say they arrested a man Saturday and charged him with being a peeping Tom at a south Charlotte home where another man was charged with the same crime.

The two incidents took place on consecutive nights last weekend. Police did not say whether the cases were related or that the men knew each other.

Police say 29-year-old Tavares Phifer of Charlotte “secretly looked into” a window at a woman in the 2700 block of Von Thuringer Court just before 1:30 a.m. Oct. 5, according to a police news release. That’s off Park Road.

Phifer was charged with misdemeanor secret peeping and was freed on $1,000 bail pending trial, Mecklenburg County jail records show.

On Thursday, Timothy Scott Martin, 61, of Charlotte also was charged with misdemeanor secret peeping and released on $10,000 bail. He is a registered sex offender, police said.

The woman told police she saw the first stranger on her home surveillance video peeping through the rear window of her home about 2 a.m. Oct. 4, according to CMPD.

Police arrested Martin in that case. The peeping Tom didn’t enter the woman’s home, but removed the outdoor light bulbs from the rear of the home and stayed for a short time before running away, police said in the release.

Police on Thursday released home surveillance video of another man shown outside the home early the following morning.

On Saturday, police credited “assistance from the community and diligent work of officers investigating these cases” for the arrests of both men. Police said they have no other suspects in the cases.

“The CMPD cannot underscore enough the importance of the community’s assistance in coming forward with information about crimes,” according to the CMPD statement Saturday. “The community can provide information directly to 911, or leave that information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.”