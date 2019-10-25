Rude awakening: Conway mom shoots child while getting ready for school, police say

A Conway mom told police that she accidentally shot her daughter to get her out of bed and ready for school, according to an arrest report.

Police charged Shelonda Miller Dollard, 39, with unlawful neglect of a child. She was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday and released after posting $10,000 bond.

Officers went to Conway Elementary School on Monday after an 8-year-old student said her mom shot her with a BB gun in the foot, according to a police report.

Dollard told officers that she accidentally shot her daughter as she tried to get her out of bed and ready for school, the report states.

Unlawful neglect of a child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.