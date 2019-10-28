Movie star will headline ‘Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival’ at Colonial Life Arena

The “Fabulously Funny Comedy festival” is coming to Colonial Life Arena. tglantz@thestate.com

An “all-star” comedy show is coming to Columbia, and the event will be headlined by a movie star known for his comedic roles.

Mike Epps is topping the bill on the “Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival,” which will have a performance at Colonial Life Arena on April 17, in 2020.

Epps has appeared in several big budget movies, including the “Friday,” “Hangover,” and “Resident Evil” franchises among many other films.

He’ll be joined on the tour by comedians Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Gary Owen and Kountry Wayne.

“The veteran entertainers will bring down the house with their sharp wit, unbridled humor and hysterical storytelling for a comedy show fans won’t want to miss!” Colonial Life Arena officials said in a news release.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and prices range from $62 to $128. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.

Epps has been praised for his work in the recently released Netflix film “Dolemite Is My Name” starring opposite Eddie Murphy. It’s part of an ongoing relationship with the giant streaming service, as he recently released a standup special “Mike Epps: Only One Mike,” and will star in a comedy series “The Upshaws” with Wanda Sykes.

“Epps is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent,” according to the new release.

About the other performers

Sommore

The trailblazing female comedian just had a standup debut on Showtime and has appeared in films including “Soul Plane,” “Something New” and “Friday After Next.”

Lavell Crawford

Best known for his recurring roles on “Breaking Bad,” and “Better Call Saul,” Crawford has worked with Shaquille O’Neal and Chelsea Handler after debuting on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.”

Gary Owen

Ebony magazine proclaimed Owen is Black America’s “Favorite White Comedian,” and has appeared on Showtime, BET and films “Meet The Blacks,” “Think Like A Man,” “Think Like A Man Too,” “Ride Along,” “Little Man,” “Daddy Day Care,” and “College.”

Kountry Wayne

“Kountry” Wayne Colley has gone from a viral hit on Facebook to selling out clubs across the U.S.

Source: Colonial Life Arena