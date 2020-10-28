Columbia woman said she was unlucky before winning six-figure lottery jackpot

One Columbia woman’s luck changed for the better after winning a quarter of a million dollars on a South Carolina Education Lottery ticket.

The woman told lottery officials she had been unlucky, but had a feeling that was about to change, according to a news release. She put her intuition to the test and bought a $10 Wild Cash scratch-off game, lottery officials said.

She literally turned her fortune around when she won $250,000, scratching off the top prize, according to the release.

“I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me,” she said in the release. “I fell to the floor.”

The woman’s name was not released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Kansas, Georgia, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

She won the jackpot on a scratch-off game, which she bought at at the Spring Valley Convenience Store on Sparkleberry Lane Ext. in Columbia, according to the release. That’s in Sparkleberry Plaza, near the junction with Two Notch Road and Spring Valley High School.

“I beat the odds,” she said.

Lottery officials said the woman overcame 780,000-to-1 odds to win and claim one of the Wild Cash game’s top prizes. One more of the game’s top prizes remains unclaimed, according to the release.

The winner did not reveal any plans for her newfound fortune.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Spring Valley Convenience Store received a commission of $2,500 for selling the winning ticket, according to the release.

This is the second time this month a Midlands woman won the six-figure jackpot on a $10 Wild Cash scratch-off game.

After 18 years of buying lottery tickets, a Lexington woman hit the grand prize earlier in October after buying a game at the Quick Stop #2 store on West Main Street. That woman told lottery officials she and her husband are going to travel the country and donate to their church with their winnings.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story