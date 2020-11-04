South Carolina
Worker scratches $350,000 SC lottery ticket, tells boss he’s taking rest of day off
What’s better than taking the day off work? Winning $350,000 in the lottery. A Rock Hill man recently had a very good day.
“I’m so happy,” the winner, who chose to stay anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials, and “thankful too.”
He was scratching off a $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket in his car at work, unveiling a $70,000 prize at first, and then the word “Jumbo,” multiplying his prize by five -- for a total of $350,000.
He went inside, told his boss he won and that he was not working for the rest of the day.
Instead, he hopped back in his car and drove straight to the lottery office in Columbia to collect his six-figure prize, lottery officials said.
The odds of buying that winning ticket, purchased at Lees Convenience Store Plus on Ebenezer Road, were 1-in-857,142.
There are three top prizes still remaining in the Mighty Jumbo Bucks game, according to lottery officials.
