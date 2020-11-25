USC President Bob Caslen tests positive for COVID-19

University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Caslen said he was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Tuesday night.

USC’s president said he is in good health and is isolating at home, where he continues to work.

The positive test should serve as a reinforcement that everyone needs to get tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis to protect themselves, as well as loved ones, Caslen said.

The “vast majority” of USC students, faculty, and staff will be required to receive COVID-19 tests before returning to classes for spring semester, Caslen said in a letter Monday.

Similar to fall semester, anyone returning to the Columbia campus for spring semester will be required to prove they have been tested for coronavirus or coronavirus antibodies. While that policy affected just students moving into dorms, the spring policy will apply to students living off campus as well.

Also on Monday, USC officials said once a vaccine for the coronavirus is available, the university will not require students, faculty, staff, or other employees to be inoculated.

USC will, however, provide on-campus access to the vaccine, said Deborah Beck, the executive director of Student Health Services.

Cases of COVID-19 on USC’s campus have increased since early November.

As of Monday, there were 125 USC students and eight employees who were active coronavirus cases, data shows. Since testing began on campus, 2,918 students and 96 employees have been confirmed to have COVID-19, according to USC.

In early September the university had more than 1,400 active COVID-19 cases on campus. However, fewer students getting tested, especially male students, has obscured the actual amounts of cases on USC’s campus.

To date, the results of on-campus screening shows 2,571 positive tests, compared to 50,129 negative results, while 2,291 are still pending, data shows.

For spring semester everyone who studies or works on campus will be required to have a COVID-19 test every 30 days, Caslen said.

