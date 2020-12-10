Irmo man sexually assaulted inmate at women’s prison in Columbia, officials say

An Irmo man who worked at a women’s prison in Columbia was charged with committing sex crimes against an inmate, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said.

Aaron Coleman Jones, 40, who was a contract licensed practical nurse at Camille Graham Correctional Institution, was arrested Wednesday, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said in a news release.

Jones was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with an inmate who was a patient, according to the release.

Following the incident that occurred on Dec. 3, Jones is no longer employed by the Department of Corrections, Shain said.

Jones admitted to the assault, according to an arrest warrant.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If convicted, he would face a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison, according to South Carolina law.

Camille Graham is a women’s-only prison on Broad River Road. It is a medium-security institution that houses 415 inmates, according to the Department of Corrections.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.