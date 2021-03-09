Lowe’s marks its centennial by donating $10 million to ’100 Hometowns’ project

Lowe’s home improvement store is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a $10 million gift-giving project to communities across the country.

The program, called 100 Hometowns, launches this Tuesday March 9 at Lowes.com/100hometowns, where anyone can nominate a project in need, such as revitalizing a community park or neighborhood housing.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mooresville-based company decided to mark its milestone by completing 100 community improvement projects across the nation this year, Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Lowe’s is teaming up with country musician Kane Brown, and a former Lowe’s worker, to kick off the program in his hometown by helping the East Lake Boys & Girls Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“We want people from all over the country to nominate their little corner of the country to make their home a little better,” Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s chief brand and marketing officer, told the Observer.

Thalberg said Lowe’s will partner with local businesses and nonprofits.

Lowe’s home improvement has grown from its first North Wilkesboro Hardware, founded by L.S. Lowe in 1921, to more than 2,200 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Lowe's

To nominate a project

To apply for 100 Hometowns online, be ready to share the story about the project and what it would mean in the community. Eligible projects include community spaces such as parks, senior citizen or youth centers, houses, cultural preservation and other areas in need of revitalization.

Nominations will be accepted through April 19. The grants will be awarded in June.

Lowe’s history

Over the last 100 years, Lowe’s has grown from its first North Wilkesboro Hardware, founded by L.S. Lowe, into one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world.

The first store opened in 1921 selling hardware and building materials, as well as dry goods, horse tack and groceries, according to the company website. The focused turned to home improvement products only in 1946.

Today, Lowe’s serves about 20 million customers a week in the U.S. and Canada. With 2020 fiscal year sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe’s operates more than 2,200 stores and employs over 300,000 people.