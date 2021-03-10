South Carolina

Woman leaving grocery store is kidnapped and sexually assaulted, SC deputies say

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says it has a “person of interest” in the case of a reported kidnapping and sexual assault that began in the parking lot of this grocery store.
An afternoon trip to the grocery store ended as a kidnapping and sexual assault for one woman Monday in Anderson County, South Carolina, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Ingles on Highway 81 in Anderson, about 110 miles northwest of Columbia, officials say.

Investigators say they have “identified a person of interest from evidence collected” in the case, but did not release further details..

The department is urging people “to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings while in public and especially when alone.”

Investigators say the incident began when the woman was “abducted” by a man in the parking lot of the store, located in north Anderson.

“The victim stated that the suspect drove her to an unknown location, where he physically and sexually assaulted her, before returning her to the Ingles parking lot at approximately 3:45 p.m.,” deputies say in the release. “The victim was attacked from behind and was unable to provide a detailed description of the male suspect.”

The department is asking anyone who saw something suspicious near the store Monday to call 864-260-4405 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

