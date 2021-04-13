South Carolina driver dies in road rage shooting on I-20 in Georgia, police say

A driver was shot and killed in a road rage incident, Georgia officials said. Photo by Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A South Carolina truck driver died after an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 20 in Georgia, officials said.

Greene County deputies responded to a crash site early Friday and found 30-year-old Joseph Lee Briggs Jr. dead with several gunshot wounds, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Briggs became a “victim of road rage” while driving on I-20 near mile marker 132 in Greensboro, Georgia, a town southeast of Atlanta, officials said Monday in a news release about their preliminary investigation.

During the incident, Briggs’ tractor trailer wrecked and traveled from the “westbound lanes across the eastbound lanes and into the woods,” the Associated Press reported.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the crash and asked the GBI to help with the investigation into Briggs’ death, officials said. The state agency didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for additional information on Tuesday.

Briggs is from Manning, South Carolina, in Clarendon County and roughly 60 miles southeast of Columbia and about 200 miles from the site of the wreck. As of Monday, officials said a murder investigation surrounding the driver’s death was ongoing.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the case to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 706-453-3551 or the GBI at 478-445-4173. People can also submit tips via phone at 800-597-8477 or online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.