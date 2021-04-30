South Carolina

If you’re offered a job while getting SC unemployment benefits, you could get cut off

South Carolina continues to face a historic workforce shortage, with more than 100,000 jobs unfilled, so the state is utilizing every new avenue possible to get, and force, people to return to work.

In the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has scrambled for weeks to help struggling businesses find necessary workers. The shortage isn’t new, but this year it has been especially bad.

This week, the chamber reminded employers that they can report to the state Department of Employment and Workforce instances of people turning down job offers, for new employment or after a temporary layoff. If the person who received the offer was receiving unemployment insurance, they risk losing their weekly checks from the state or federal government.

“If you have offered an individual a job and they refused, it is important for you to report the incident to DEW,” the chamber wrote in a news release Tuesday.

These rules regarding unemployment eligibility go beyond just Myrtle Beach. Anyone around the state who has turned down a job offer while on unemployment risks losing their benefits.

The state already had a system before the pandemic for employers to report people who turned down suitable work “without good cause.”

“If it’s reviewed and found that a suitable job was offered by mail, email or text message and was refused, a claimant will no longer be found eligible to receive benefits,” state workforce department spokeswoman Heather Biance said in an email.

In Myrtle Beach, where it’s hard to find a business without a “We’re Hiring” sign, at least one business has already experienced people interview for jobs only for the candidates to “disappear” when it came time to fill out their employment paperwork.

That’s what happened at the new fine dining restaurant Abundance in Myrtle Beach’s Grande Dunes neighborhood. Owner William Tyson said he had extended job offers to six people only for them to never show up for work. He opened the restaurant Wednesday still short several waitstaff and a dishwasher.

“It’s a difficult, just crazy, problem,” Tyson said.

The risk of losing unemployment doesn’t just affect people who receive offers for new jobs. The state workforce department introduced its Recall Taskforce last May to help employers get people they laid off back to their old jobs. People who were laid off and later received offers for their old jobs as the state reopened, if reported, could lose their weekly unemployment checks.

The state and federal government do allow in certain circumstances for people to turn down suitable work and stay on unemployment.

Here are the exceptions.

More than a year into the pandemic, some people have expressed worry about returning to work for fear of exposure to the coronavirus. As of Thursday, only 41% of the state’s population had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and just under one-third of residents were fully vaccinated.

However, that’s not enough to stay on unemployment anymore.

“A claimant cannot draw benefits under any state or federal program if they are not working because of a generalized fear of contracting COVID-19,” Biance said in an email.

Stripping people of their unemployment benefits isn’t the only way the state has tried to get people to return to work.

State workforce department reinstated on April 18 the requirement that people must be actively searching for work to continue receiving unemployment benefits.

Profile Image of Chase Karacostas
Chase Karacostas
Chase Karacostas writes about tourism in Myrtle Beach and across South Carolina for McClatchy. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Communication. He began working for McClatchy in 2020 after growing up in Texas, where he has bylines in three of the state’s largest print media outlets as well as the Texas Tribune covering state politics, the environment, housing and the LGBTQ+ community.
  Comments  

South Carolina

Gayle Manchin, wife of senator, to co-chair commission

April 30, 2021 4:01 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service