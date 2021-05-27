Bills to give SC ‘Dreamers’ benefits, licenses fail in 2021. ‘It never comes.’

When lawmakers went home this month at the end of the legislative session, they left without passing bills to give S.C. “Dreamers” access to more than 100 jobs currently barred to them.

Over 5,000 immigrants who live in the state have obtained DACA status from the U.S. government — the acronym stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. After submitting payment and proof that they were brought to the country by their parents as young children, have lived in America since and do not pose a public safety threat, the government gives the undocumented recipients, often called “Dreamers,” social security numbers and authorization to work in America.

But in South Carolina, that work authorization doesn’t extend to jobs that require state-issued licenses, a list of professions that includes dozens of common ones, like doctors, nail technicians, architects and barbers. The fact that capable workers aren’t allowed to fill those roles when the state faces some of the most stark scarcities of professionals in the country is bad for the economy, some experts and “Dreamers” agree.

“The state has a teacher and nursing shortage, but you’re not letting people who want to be nurses and teachers contribute? The laws need to be changed,” said Aylin Gomez, a Columbia resident who wanted to become a nurse before she found out she couldn’t obtain a license because of her DACA status.

A bill to allow DACA recipients to obtain professional licenses, authored by state Rep. Neal Collins, R-Pickens, passed with bipartisan support in the S.C. House and unanimous approval in a Senate subcommittee this spring. But since it was not voted on by the larger group of senators by May 13, it could not reach Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk in time for it to become law this year. Collins plans to push for passage when the legislature reconvenes.

“The plan is when we return for regular session in January [lawmakers will] have a hearing in full subcommittee, hopefully receive a good vote, then advance to Senate floor for a vote,” he wrote to a reporter.

Advocates hope another bill introduced this year by state Sen. Bred Hutto, D-Orangeburg but not signed into law will also be reconsidered in 2022, with a few amendments. As written, it would give DACA recipients in-state tuition and access to state-supported scholarships and grants — which “Dreamers” are also currently barred from in South Carolina — in addition to the ability to obtain professional licenses.

“We’re really encouraged by the movement that Collins’ bill made,” said Louise Pocock, an immigration policy attorney at S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center, a nonprofit that advocates for low-income South Carolinians. “I think we can get some good momentum next year.”

These jobs would become legally accessible to DACA recipients if new SC bill becomes law This list was compiled using information from https://llr.sc.gov/. It was reviewed by a S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation representative before publication.

“It doesn’t really help anyone to prevent [DACA recipients] from having access to education and professional opportunities here,” Pocock added.

DACA recipients said while they had been eager for progress, since they have become accustomed to dashed dreams while navigating immigration laws, they hadn’t allowed themselves to have high expectations that anything would change for them this year.

“You just don’t expect it to happen,” said Jessika Motta, a Charleston-based DACA beneficiary and another one-time nursing hopeful.

Alejandra Gonzalez-Rizo was raised in Spartanburg but now lives in Florida since she was told she couldn’t obtain a teaching license in South Carolina because of her immigration status. She said she’s used to being let down by politicians.

“We’re just sitting there wringing our hands, waiting for the moment,” she said. “And it never comes.”

Lucas Smolcic Larson contributed reporting.